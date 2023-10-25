GUIZERIX: Efforts for an informed population Published 4:00 am Wednesday, October 25, 2023

In the last three weekend editions of The Vicksburg Post, you probably noticed a series of stories detailing why Vicksburg has the commission form of government, what other forms of government are used in Mississippi and how, if desired, citizens could initiate change at the city level.

The commission form is a system that’s worked, mostly, for the last century aside from a 1980s change that saw the aldermen elected according to ward lines instead of at-large to accommodate the Voting Rights Act of 1965’s one-man, one-vote rule.

But as another election year approaches and murmurings come about, we at The Post became curious: Is the way Vicksburg operates the best thing for the city in 2023? Is there a “silver bullet” to success to be found in one of Mississippi’s other forms of municipal government?

So, I set out to answer those questions on behalf of our readers. No agenda, no personal opinion, just simply asking questions and telling people the answers. We now know why Vicksburg’s government is structured the way it is (with a mayor and two aldermen). But what other options are out there for government structures at a municipal level, and how does a citizenry go about changing their form of government?

I’ve learned a great deal through simple research and by talking to people much more knowledgeable than I am, including Dr. Dallas Breen, director of the Stennis Institute at Mississippi State and Mayor George Flaggs Jr.

What I learned in writing the series is that there might not be a “perfect” form of government for each city. What matters more is having personalities in office that mesh well together and work toward a central goal of success for the people they represent.

It’s my hope that, whether you’re satisfied or dissatisfied with the way the city runs, readers will take the time to read the series and as a result become more engaged in Vicksburg and its city government.