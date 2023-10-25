Terry Lee Butler Jr. Published 4:25 pm Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Memorial services for Terry Lee Butler are to be held on Saturday, Oct. 28, in the chapel of W.H. Jefferson Funeral Home at 11 a.m. with the Iman Wally Aziz officiating.

Terry Lee Butler Jr. passed away on Oct. 20 in the Vicksburg Convalescent Home following a brief illness. He was 84.

Butler had operated his own insurance agency for 38 years, starting in 1980.

Prior to his insurance career, he was the first Black vice president of the Fayette Bank and also served as the treasurer of the SWAC in the 1980s.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Terry and Leora Butler Sr.; his brothers Oliver Butler, Richmond Butler and William Butler; his sisters Eva Butler, Katherine Butler, Phyliss Butler and Sandra Owens.

He is survived by his son Steven Butler of TX, 5 daughters Sharon Butler of NC, Stephanie Butler of Jackson, Deborah Moore of Greenwood, Akilah Butler of Fort Worth TX and Tirzah Butler of Vicksburg, 7 grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and others.