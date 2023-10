Gladys Marie Bohannon Hubbard Published 12:15 pm Thursday, October 26, 2023

Gladys Marie Bohannon Hubbard passed away on Oct. 20 at Pine Forest Health and Rehabilitation in Jackson, MS. She was 75.

Funeral services celebrating her life will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, Oct. 28, at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home on Friday, Oct. 27, from 1 until 6 p.m. with family present from 5 until 6 p.m.

Email newsletter signup