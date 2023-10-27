Vicksburg pastor, church non-profit made more than $100,000 in contract with Rolling Fork Published 10:47 am Friday, October 27, 2023

The non-profit attached to Vicksburg’s Travelers Rest Baptist Church made more than $100,000 through its contract with the city of Rolling Fork between Aug. 8 and Sept. 1, reports show.

WLBT’s Maggie Wade reported Thursday that the Grant Management Master Services Agreement for Public Assistance, which was canceled in a special meeting on Wednesday, paid a staff of seven people $40,945.78 per week for the duration of the contract. A check was made out to Travelers Rest CDC for $113,000 by the city of Rolling Fork.

In a meeting with city officials earlier this week, Travelers Rest representatives voiced concern and delivered a cease-and-desist letter seeking to cancel all contractual agreements with Travelers Rest and its ministries.

Email newsletter signup

In August, the Rolling Fork Mayor and Board of Alderpersons voted unanimously to contract with Travelers Rest Ministries, CDC, to serve as the official grant management entity with Dr. General Bryant Jr. as the representative of Travelers Rest. Bryant also serves as the church’s head pastor.

The now-defunct contract stated Travelers Rest Ministries was given the Grant Management Master Services Agreement for Public Assistance.

Under the contract, an engineer would’ve been paid $9,400 a week plus expenses, which included more than $1,900 for lodging. An administrative assistant with Travelers Rest Ministries will be paid $4,000 a week — approximately $16,000 a month.

Bryant, as the program manager, would have been paid $8,400 a week — more than $33,000 a month.

Earlier this month, residents in Rolling Fork questioned the terms of the agreement, which would’ve paid both the pastor of Travelers Rest and other ministry members to manage grants and disburse aid, while many residents of the community have yet to receive relief more than six months after a deadly tornado.

“I applaud Travelers Rest and these fine gentlemen for their willingness to engage in this constructive dialogue,” Mayor Eldridge Walker said in a statement. “By accepting the termination of the grant management agreement between Travelers Rest and the City, we can focus on improving the efficiency of the grant management process, allocating funds effectively, and having the greatest possible beneficial impact on our beloved city.”