Gators beat Columbus and keep playoff hopes alive Published 12:29 am Saturday, October 28, 2023

COLUMBUS — The Vicksburg Gators took their longest road trip in nearly two years and made it look as easy as a leisurely Sunday drive down the Natchez Trace.

Ronnie Alexander threw three touchdown passes, and the Gators led from the second quarter on as they beat Columbus 36-24 on Friday to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Collin Johnson scored two touchdowns — one rushing and one receiving — while DeCorey Knight Jr. and Tyler Henderson each caught a touchdown pass. Malik Montgomery also had a short rushing touchdown.

Email newsletter signup

Michael Johnson had three interceptions on defense.

“Our offense was the MVP tonight. It was probably the first time in a while that they played like they can play,” Vicksburg coach Christopher Lacey said. “Malik Montgomery showed up in a major way. He played a game he hadn’t played in a while. And I have to give a shout out to Shaun Archer. He was a load on the offensive line. He played a tremendous game.”

Vicksburg (6-3, 2-2 MHSAA Region 2-6A) had its highest point total in four region games, as well as its first stress-free fourth quarter. Its first three region games were decided by a total of four points.

Montgomery’s 2-yard TD run and a two-point conversion pass from Alexander to Henderson put the Gators ahead 14-8 with 4:24 left in the second quarter and they never trailed again.

Henderson caught a 31-yard TD pass with 51 seconds left in the first half to make it 22-8. After Columbus scored midway through the third quarter, Alexander’s 18-yard TD to Johnson on fourth-and-14 restored the Gators’ two-score lead.

Johnson added a rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter to make it 36-16.

“We left some points on the board. They had good energy tonight,” Lacey said.

The win set the Gators up for a showdown on Nov. 2 — a Thursday night — with former head coach Todd McDaniel and the Ridgeland Titans (3-6, 1-3). The winner will earn a playoff berth, and Vicksburg would secure the No. 3 seed from Region 2-6A with a victory.

Columbus (1-9, 0-4) was eliminated from playoff contention with Friday’s loss.

Although the season has been a bit uneven for the Gators — they lost their first two region games — Lacey said he likes their potential if they can get into the playoffs.

“We know we’re not your typical 3 or 4 seed, so we’re going to keep that mindset,” he said. “Nobody’s won a state championship yet, so that’s our goal.”

UP NEXT:

• Ridgeland (3-6, 1-3 MHSAA Region 2-6A) at Vicksburg (6-3, 2-2)

• Thursday, Nov. 2

• Radio: 107.7 FM