Mississippi high school football scoreboard: Oct. 28
Published 12:24 am Saturday, October 28, 2023
Thursday’s scores
Amite County 44, West Lincoln 0
Bay Springs 38, Jefferson Davis County 20
Biggersville 55, Thrasher 8
Bogue Chitto 29, Wilkinson County 8
Calhoun City 44, Palmer 8
Charleston 32, LeFlore 14
Choctaw County 35, Eupora 0
Clarkdale 55, Newton 18
Columbia 34, Purvis 21
East Union 44, Walnut 22
Ethel 28, Noxapater 8
Falkner 50, Ashland 16
Forest Hill 42, Jim Hill 16
Franklin Co.s 39, Loyd Star 34
Hamilton 42, Hatley 36
Heidelberg 56, Collins 7
Houston High School 60, Caledonia 23
Humphreys 24, Amanda Elzy 14
Independence 30, Coahoma Co. 12
Jefferson County 42, Wesson 12
Kosciusko 43, Murrah 26
Kossuth 48, Alcorn Central 0
Lawrence County 36, Forrest Co. AHS 31
Louisville 58, Greenwood 0
Lumberton 19, Resurrection Catholic 14
Magee 16, Seminary 15
McComb 38, Raymond 8
Mooreville 21, Aberdeen 20
Morton 35, Forest 28
North Panola 69, Holly Springs 34
North Side 20, Yazoo County 12
Northeast Jones 10, Mendenhall 9
Pass Christian 35, Bay 27
Perry Central 33, Tylertown 14
Potts Camp 34, Coffeeville 12
Puckett 50, Pisgah 44
Raleigh 47, Pelahatchie 0
Richland 56, St Andrew’s 20
Scott Central 16, Lake 6
Sebastopol 41, J. Z. George 14
Senatobia 35, North Pontotoc 0
Simmons 42, West Bolivar 22
South Pontotoc 14, Byhalia 6
TCPS 20, Baldwyn 13
Union 41, Philadelphia 18
Vardaman 45, Okolona 0
Velma Jackson 52, Nanih Waiya 0
Water Valley 55, Bruce 29
West Lauderdale 24, Newton County 7
West Lowndes 38, Smithville 26
West Tallahatchie 42, Leland 6
Winona 48, Thomas E. Edwards 18
Friday’s scores
Amory 27, Shannon 6
Belmont 22, Mantachie 0
Biloxi 24, Harrison Central 23, OT
Booneville 48, Tanner, Ala. 21
Brandon 41, Meridian 35
Brookhaven 13, North Pike 9
Canton 6, Gentry 0
D’Iberville 45, St. Martin 7
DeSoto Central 29, Horn Lake 12
Florence 42, South Jones 7
Gautier 49, Stone 25
Germantown 42, Clinton 35
Greene County 29, Poplarville 28
Greenville-Weston 34, Yazoo City 6
Grenada 42, Saltillo 7
Hancock 53, Long Beach 14
Hartfield Academy 40, Jackson Aca. 13
Hattiesburg 39, Terry 0
Holmes Co. Central 29, Cleveland Central 28
Itawamba AHS 41, Tishomingo County 14
Jackson Prep 31, St. Joseph-Madison 20
Kemper County 52, Southeast Lauderdale 12
Lake Cormorant 24, Center Hill 7
Madison-Ridgeland Academy 56, Presbyterian Christian 10
Mize 43, Richton 0
Natchez 30, Provine 18
Neshoba Central 40, Ridgeland 0
Noxubee County 48, McLaurin 0
Oak Grove 31, Pearl 13
Ocean Springs 30, Gulfport 7
Oxford 35, Lewisburg 28
Pascagoula 46, West Harrison 27
Petal 38, Northwest Rankin 31
Picayune 34, George County 21
South Delta 34, McEvans 0
South Panola 49, Olive Branch 27
South Pike 24, Port Gibson 14
Southaven 21, Hernando 18
Starkville 39, Madison Central 7
Vancleave 27, East Central 7
Vicksburg 36, Columbus 24
Warren Central 27, Callaway 20
Wayne County 45, Laurel 28
West Jones 56, Pearl River Central 0
West Point 34, Pontotoc 7
MAIS playoffs
First round
Class 1A
River Oaks, La. 50, Wilkinson Christian 38
Tallulah Academy 68, Tensas Academy 26
Franklin Academy 40, Kemper Academy 6
Briarfield Academy 56, Claiborne Academy 6
Class 2A
Ben’s Ford 46, North Sunflower 18
Deer Creek 20, Prairie View 13
Prentiss Christian 69, Delta Academy 50
Tunica Academy 60, Park Place 14
Class 3A
Winona Christian 29, Marshall Academy 20
Indianola Aca. 20, Manchester Aca. 7
North Delta 28, Central Holmes 20
Class 4A
Clinton Christian 36, Columbia Academy 14
Centreville Academy 40, Amite School 6
Wayne Aca. 58, Lee Aca.-Clarksdale 54
Winston Academy 57, Oak Hill Academy 20
Class 5A
Leake Academy 62, Silliman, La. 36
Oak Forest 55, Pillow Academy 23
Adams Co. Christian 49, Bayou Academy 21
Lamar School 35, Magnolia Heights 20