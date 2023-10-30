Man charge with malicious mischief for damaging cars on Cherry Street Published 5:11 pm Monday, October 30, 2023

The Vicksburg Police Department made an arrest in connection with an Oct. 25 vandalism case.

Adolph Carson, 48 of Vicksburg, was arrested by Vicksburg Police Department investigators Friday. He is accused of damaging three vehicles in the area of Cherry and First East streets two days prior.

Charged with three counts of felony malicious mischief, Carson appeared in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Friday. Judge Angela Carpenter set his bond at $15,000 and bound him over to the Warren County Grand Jury.

