Game Plan Published 8:41 am Tuesday, October 31, 2023

WC softball camp

The 2023 WC Lady Vikes Youth Softball Camp is scheduled for Nov. 7 and 8 at Warren Central’s Lucy Young Field. The camp will run from 6 to 8 p.m. each day, and is for children in grades 1-6.

Campers will go through drills and instruction from the Warren Central players and coaches. The registration fee is $40, due on the first day of the camp. Players should bring their own bat, glove, and turf cleats or tennis shoes, and wear softball pants and an athletic shirt.

For more information or to register, email WC head coach Brian Ellis at bellis@vwsd.org. Please include the player’s name, grade and T-shirt size if registering.

Commissioners Cup Golf

Clear Creek Golf Course will host the Commissioners Cup tournament on Nov. 3. The four-person scramble will begin at 1 p.m., and will have divisions for men, women, seniors (ages 50-69) and 70-and-above.

The entry fee is $100 per person. Corporate sponsorships are available for $500 or $100. All proceeds from the tournament go toward course improvements at Clear Creek. Call the Clear Creek clubhouse at 601-638-9395 to register.

Michelob Ultra Golf Scramble

The Michelob Ultra Weekend Scramble is scheduled for Nov. 4 and 5 at Clear Creek Golf Course in Bovina.

The format for the tournament is a two-man scramble with a shotgun start in the first round; and four-ball with tee time starts in the second.

The entry fee is $140 for Clear Creek pass holders and $160 for non-pass holders, and is payable in cash only. The fee includes a practice round, mulligans, lunch both days, and drinks and snacks on the course. There will be prizes for closest to the pin and to the tournament winners.

The tournament is open to the first 60 teams to register. For more information or to register, call the Clear Creek clubhouse at 601-638-9395.

Reindeer Run 5K

The fifth annual Reindeer Run 5K is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 2 in downtown Vicksburg. The 5-kilometer run and race walk benefits Paws Rescue and has a fun holiday and animal theme. Runners and walkers are invited to participate with their pets, and the postrace events include a pet parade and reindeer games for kids.

The race will begin at 8 a.m. at the Catfish Row Art Park on Levee Street.

The registration fee is $35 before Nov. 18, and $40 on race day for the 5K; or $15 for the Reindeer Dash children’s 1-mile fun run. Online registration is available at https://raceroster.com/events/2023/80439/reindeer-run-5k.

Red Carpet Bowl scholarships

Applications are now being accepted for the 2024 Red Carpet Bowl scholarships. Several $750 scholarships are available to graduating high school seniors in the Class of 2024 at Porter’s Chapel Academy, St. Aloysius, Vicksburg High and Warren Central.

Applicants must fill out a form that includes extracurricular activities and other information, attach an unofficial transcript, and write a 500-word essay.

The deadline to apply is March 5, 2024.

To get an application form, students can visit their guidance counselor or email Red Carpet Bowl committee members Wayne Roberts at wayner@dimco.net; Johnny Reynolds at johnnylr4545@gmail.com; Lester Tzotzolas at ltzotzolas@gbtonline.com; or Jay Hodges at Jay@dmi-agent.com.