Gators face Ridgeland, former coach McDaniel with a playoff spot on the line Published 2:00 pm Wednesday, November 1, 2023

For the Vicksburg Gators, it all comes down to this. It almost seems like it had to.

The Gators (6-3, 2-2 MHSAA Region 2-6A) will play Ridgeland (3-6, 1-3) Thursday at 7 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.

It’s their first meeting with former coach Todd McDaniel, with the winner getting a ticket to the playoffs and the loser having their season end.

There is a student vs. mentor aspect with McDaniel facing his former players and VHS coach Chris Lacey, who was McDaniel’s defensive coordinator from 2020-22. The stakes for both teams only adds to it.

“This was a date that was circled when he went up there and I came back. It’s going to be fun to get out there Thursday and see it,” Lacey said. “I expect a good crowd because I know people want to see it, too. It’s going to be fun.”

Lacey said he and McDaniel worked together long enough to learn each other’s thinking and tendencies, which will create a fun mental chess match between them.

“You pick up a tendency off of each other, but you’re not going to go in and give me everything. You’re going to throw a few wrinkles in it here and there,” Lacey said. “But when you understand each other’s mentality, you know you’re going to get this or that. That’s the fun part.”

The coaches have remained on good terms since McDaniel left in March to take over Ridgeland’s program, although their friendship will go on hiatus for a few days as they try to take what the other desperately wants.

“That adds something to it. Me and him have been talking to each other all year. But we hadn’t spoke this week and that’s a good thing because I know he’s locked in and I’m locked in so I ain’t fixing to call him and he ain’t fixing to call me,” Lacey said. “We traded the film and it’s going to be fun to be able to compete against somebody who taught me some ball, too.”

Of course, the biggest storyline for the game is not the personal history between the two programs but what it means for them in the here and now.

Ridgeland is in a win or go home situation for the No. 4 seed from Region 2-6A. Vicksburg is in the same boat, but can gain still more than just a playoff berth.

If the Gators win, they are assured of a playoff spot and could still climb as high as the No. 2 seed — which brings with it a first-round game at home — if Callaway beats Neshoba Central and some point differential tiebreakers fall in their favor.

“There’s a lot of wiggles in it, but there is a possibility we could be a 2-seed,” Lacey said. “We can’t really focus on that. We know the big thing is, we win a football game and we’re pretty much in the playoffs. That’s our main focus, is going out there and playing our best football.”

It seems the Gators have done that the past couple of weeks. After losing their first two region games by one point each, they grinded out an 18-16 win over Callaway and routed Columbus 36-24 to rejuvenate their playoff hopes.

Vicksburg had 505 yards of total offense against Columbus, after managing only 175 against Callaway. Quarterback Ronnie Alexander passed for 197 yards and three touchdowns, while running backs Malik Montgomery and DeCorey Knight Jr. had 137 and 98 rushing yards, respectively.

“I think we started off faster. The kids looked a little more comfortable, especially offensively. They ran behind their pads a little more than they have,” Lacey said. “I think that fear of not being able to make the playoffs kicked in for my seniors. It was a collective effort from everybody. They were locked in from the time we got on the bus until the time we got back home.”

Lacey is hopeful that the sense of urgency will continue. The Gators have reached the playoffs each of the past three seasons and won the Region 2-5A championship in 2022. They won’t repeat as region champs, but still have the goal of a state championship in mind.

“We started the playoffs two weeks ago, so we’ve been operating like we’ve been in the playoffs for two weeks,” Lacey said. “The kids know what the expectation is, what the mission is, they know what the goal is — keep the main thing, the main thing, and just win. That’s our focus.”

THIS WEEK’S AREA GAMES

All games start at 7 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 2

Columbus at Warren Central (Radio: 105.5 FM)

Ridgeland at Vicksburg (Radio: 107.7 FM)

Friday, Nov. 3

Deer Creek at Porter’s Chapel (Radio: 104.5 FM)

Tallulah Academy at Lee Academy, Arkansas

Franklin Academy at Sharkey-Issaquena Academy

Briarfield Academy at Riverdale

Centreville Academy at Central Hinds

Madison Parish at General Trass

