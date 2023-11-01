Tallulah Academy’s Brayson Morson runs away with the Athlete of the Week award Published 10:55 am Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Brayson Morson ran through The Vicksburg Post’s Athlete of the Week contest the same way he’s been running through opposing defenses this season.

Tallulah Academy’s senior running back received 1,094 of the 1,750 votes cast in an online poll of the The Post’s readers to win this week’s award.

Warren Central cross country runner Matthew Brewer was second, with 361 votes. Vicksburg High football player Ronnie Alexander finished third with 259, and St. Aloysius cross country runner Samantha Edwards was fourth.

Email newsletter signup

Morson rushed for 267 yards and six touchdowns on only eight carries in a 68-26 playoff win over Tensas Academy on Oct. 27. It was Morson’s third game in a row, and fifth this season, with 200 or more rushing yards.

Morson has run for 2,122 yards and 33 touchdowns this season, and is averaging a whopping 16.6 yards per carry. He and the Trojans (9-3) will go on the road on Friday night to play Lee Academy, Arkansas (7-2) in the second round of the MAIS Class 1A playoffs.

Congratulations to Brayson and the other nominees, and thank you to our readers for voting.

The nominees for the Athlete of the Week award are announced each Sunday, and voting is open until midnight Tuesday. Links to the poll will be posted on our Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages, as well as vicksburgpost.com.

Featured Local Savings