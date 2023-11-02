Derico Lamar Davis Published 2:28 pm Thursday, November 2, 2023

Funeral services for Derico Lamar Davis are to be held on Saturday, Nov. 4 in the Ardis T. Williams Sr. Auditorium at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Trollars Moore officiating.

Interment shall follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of W.H. Jefferson Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Friday, Nov. 3 in the funeral home from 5 to 7 p.m.

Derico Lamar Davis passed away on Monday, Oct. 30. He was 19. He was an active firefighter and paramedic with the Vicksburg Fire Department. He was of the Baptist faith.

Email newsletter signup

He is survived by his father, Otis Davis of Vicksburg, his mother, Genobia Williams of Vicksburg, his brothers Deshawn Ross and Ja’Len Hall both of Vicksburg and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and others.