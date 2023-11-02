St. Al puts 10 players on MAIS All-District 2-4A team

Published 2:34 pm Thursday, November 2, 2023

By Ernest Bowker

St. Aloysius quarterback/defensive back Carson Smith (7) was selected to the MAIS All-District 2-4A first team. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)

St. Aloysius did its part to stock the MAIS All-District 3-4A football team.

The Flashes had 10 players selected ­— three on the first team, four on the second, and three more on the honorable mention list.

Junior quarterback/defensive back Carson Smith, junior running back/linebacker Thompson Fortenberry, and senior lineman Land Oglesby all made the first team.

Smith threw seven touchdown passes in 10 games, despite having to move to receiver for two of them because of a shoulder injury. Fortenberry had two rushing touchdowns and also was a defensive leader, while Oglesby played nearly every snap on both the offensive and defensive lines.

Making the all-district second team were senior linebackers Damien Reeves and Caleb Tucker, sophomore defensive back Sadler Lambiotte, and junior lineman Clark Hobson.

Sophomore wide receiver/linebacker Robert Lee, sophomore running back/defensive back Pierson Smith, and junior lineman Taylor Zadrozny were on the honorable mention list.

