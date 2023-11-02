Vicksburg man arrested for cocaine possession

Published 9:50 am Thursday, November 2, 2023

By Staff Reports

Appiph Perkins

The Vicksburg Police Department arrested a man on Monday for cocaine possession.

Appiph Perkins, 41 of Vicksburg, was arrested following a traffic stop. A search of the vehicle revealed a plastic baggie containing approximately 2.2 grams of crack cocaine.

Perkins appeared before Judge Penny Lawson in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Wednesday on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. His bond was set at $15,000 and he was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury

