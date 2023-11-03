CLICK HERE to view Warren County Sample Ballots for Nov. 7 election
Published 11:47 am Friday, November 3, 2023
Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 7.
Click here to view the complete sample ballot for Warren County.
The polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. For more information or to access your precinct, visit myelectionday.sos.state.ms.us.
Polling places for each of Warren County’s five districts are listed below:
District 1:
- Bovina Baptist Church, 5293 Highway 80
- Gibson Memorial United Methodist Church, 335 Oak Ridge Road
- Oakland Baptist Church, 2959 Oak Ridge Road
- Ridgeway Baptist Church, 4684 Redwood Road
District 2:
- Ardis T. Williams Sr. Auditorium, 901 Monroe St.
- Eagle Lake Methodist Church, 16682 Highway 465
- Elizabeth Circle/Rolling Acres Community Center, 131 Elizabeth Circle
- International Paper Mill, 3737 Highway 3
- Kings/Triumph Ministries Empowerment Center, 224 R.L. Chase Circle
- Medgar and Angela Scott Foundation, 2710 Sherman Ave.
- Springhill M.B. Church, 815 Mission 66
District 3:
- American Legion Post 3, 1712 Monroe St.
- Calvary Baptist Church-Indiana, 4995 Indiana Ave.
- Plumbers and Pipefitters, 3203 North Frontage Road
- Travelers Rest Baptist Church, 718 Bowmar Ave.
District 4:
- Elks Lodge, 1366 U.S. 61 South
- Goodrum Baptist Church, 4569 Fisher Ferry Road
- Immanuel Baptist Church, 6949 U.S. 61 South
- Yokena Presbyterian Church, 10660 U.S. 61 South
District 5:
- Calvary Baptist Church-Old 27, 2878 Old Highway 27
- Fisher Ferry Fire Station No. 2, 4423 Lee Road
- Life Church, 2918 Fisher Ferry Road
- Porter’s Chapel Methodist Church, 200 Porter’s Chapel Road
Click here to view the comprehensive map of Warren County voting precincts.