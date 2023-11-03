CLICK HERE to view Warren County Sample Ballots for Nov. 7 election Published 11:47 am Friday, November 3, 2023

Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Click here to view the complete sample ballot for Warren County.

The polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. For more information or to access your precinct, visit myelectionday.sos.state.ms.us.

Polling places for each of Warren County’s five districts are listed below:

District 1:

Bovina Baptist Church, 5293 Highway 80

Gibson Memorial United Methodist Church, 335 Oak Ridge Road

Oakland Baptist Church, 2959 Oak Ridge Road

Ridgeway Baptist Church, 4684 Redwood Road

District 2:

Ardis T. Williams Sr. Auditorium, 901 Monroe St.

Eagle Lake Methodist Church, 16682 Highway 465

Elizabeth Circle/Rolling Acres Community Center, 131 Elizabeth Circle

International Paper Mill, 3737 Highway 3

Kings/Triumph Ministries Empowerment Center, 224 R.L. Chase Circle

Medgar and Angela Scott Foundation, 2710 Sherman Ave.

Springhill M.B. Church, 815 Mission 66

District 3:

American Legion Post 3, 1712 Monroe St.

Calvary Baptist Church-Indiana, 4995 Indiana Ave.

Plumbers and Pipefitters, 3203 North Frontage Road

Travelers Rest Baptist Church, 718 Bowmar Ave.

District 4:

Elks Lodge, 1366 U.S. 61 South

Goodrum Baptist Church, 4569 Fisher Ferry Road

Immanuel Baptist Church, 6949 U.S. 61 South

Yokena Presbyterian Church, 10660 U.S. 61 South

District 5:

Calvary Baptist Church-Old 27, 2878 Old Highway 27

Fisher Ferry Fire Station No. 2, 4423 Lee Road

Life Church, 2918 Fisher Ferry Road

Porter’s Chapel Methodist Church, 200 Porter’s Chapel Road

Click here to view the comprehensive map of Warren County voting precincts.