CLICK HERE to view Warren County Sample Ballots for Nov. 7 election

Published 11:47 am Friday, November 3, 2023

By Anna Guizerix

Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Click here to view the complete sample ballot for Warren County.

The polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. For more information or to access your precinct, visit myelectionday.sos.state.ms.us.

Polling places for each of Warren County’s five districts are listed below:

District 1:

  • Bovina Baptist Church, 5293 Highway 80
  • Gibson Memorial United Methodist Church, 335 Oak Ridge Road
  • Oakland Baptist Church, 2959 Oak Ridge Road
  • Ridgeway Baptist Church, 4684 Redwood Road

District 2: 

  • Ardis T. Williams Sr. Auditorium, 901 Monroe St.
  • Eagle Lake Methodist Church, 16682 Highway 465
  • Elizabeth Circle/Rolling Acres Community Center, 131 Elizabeth Circle
  • International Paper Mill, 3737 Highway 3
  • Kings/Triumph Ministries Empowerment Center, 224 R.L. Chase Circle
  • Medgar and Angela Scott Foundation, 2710 Sherman Ave.
  • Springhill M.B. Church, 815 Mission 66

District 3:

  • American Legion Post 3, 1712 Monroe St.
  • Calvary Baptist Church-Indiana, 4995 Indiana Ave.
  • Plumbers and Pipefitters, 3203 North Frontage Road
  • Travelers Rest Baptist Church, 718 Bowmar Ave.

District 4: 

  • Elks Lodge, 1366 U.S. 61 South
  • Goodrum Baptist Church, 4569 Fisher Ferry Road
  • Immanuel Baptist Church, 6949 U.S. 61 South
  • Yokena Presbyterian Church, 10660 U.S. 61 South

District 5:

  • Calvary Baptist Church-Old 27, 2878 Old Highway 27
  • Fisher Ferry Fire Station No. 2, 4423 Lee Road
  • Life Church, 2918 Fisher Ferry Road
  • Porter’s Chapel Methodist Church, 200 Porter’s Chapel Road

Click here to view the comprehensive map of Warren County voting precincts.

