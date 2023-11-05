How They Did: Vicksburg’s college football players – Nov. 2-4 Published 12:54 pm Sunday, November 5, 2023

A weekly recap of performances by college football players from Vicksburg-area high schools

• Bluefield University defensive back Tyrese Wolfe (Vicksburg High) had five total tackles and one interception in a 20-12 win over Union College. He also had a 74-yard punt return.

• Southern University kicker Joshua Griffin (Warren Central) was 3-for-3 on PATs and had two touchbacks on four kickoffs in a 44-21 loss to Alcorn State.

Email newsletter signup

• South Alabama offensive lineman Reed Buys (Warren Central) started at guard in a 28-10 loss to Troy.

• Virginia Union fullback Joseph Johnson (Vicksburg High) started and helped the Panthers gain 186 rushing yards in a 30-20 win over Virginia State that clinched a spot in the CIAA conference championship game.

• Miles College defensive back Jeffrey Scott (Vicksburg High) had two solo tackles in a 35-10 victory against Tuskegee.

• Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College running back Trey Hall (Warren Central) had 17 carries for 100 yards in a 23-0 victory vs. Jones College.

• East Central Community College defensive lineman Damarcus Jones (Warren Central) had two solo tackles in a 42-14 season-ending win over Pearl River.

• Copiah-Lincoln Community College kicker Brandon Gilliam (Warren Central) kicked two field goals of 29 and 34 yards in a 13-0 victory over Hinds that clinched a berth in the MACCC playoffs for the Wolves. Gilliam also made his only PAT attempt and averaged 32.8 yards on four punts.

• Hinds Community College defensive back Kearris Gilliam (Vicksburg High) had one solo tackle in the 13-0 loss to Co-Lin.

• Southwest Mississippi Community College defensive back Nicholas Mickey (Vicksburg High) had two solo tackles in a 45-10 loss to Holmes.

• Coahoma Community College linebacker Jashun Simon (Warren Central) had five solo tackles in a 30-25 loss to Itawamba Community College.

• Coahoma linebacker Logan Myles (Warren Central) had four total tackles in the loss to Itawamba.