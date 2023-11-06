Man killed in accident on Stirgus Street

Published 11:59 am Monday, November 6, 2023

By Staff Reports

The Vicksburg Police Department is investigating what is believed to be an accidental death that took place on Saturday.

At 7:48 p.m., officers were dispatched to an address on James E. Stirgus Street for a reported motor vehicle accident. There, they found Michael Griffin, 68 of Vicksburg, had been struck by a vehicle as it was backing out of a driveway.

Griffin was taken by Vicksburg Fire Department ambulance to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson for treatment, but did not survive his injuries.

This accident is still under investigation. More information will be released as it becomes available.

