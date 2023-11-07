Billings leads VSA to strong performance at weekend meet Published 10:50 am Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Addison Billings won five events, and the Vicksburg Swim Association had 39 top-8 finishes at the 2023 Underdog Invite last weekend in Cleveland.

Billings won the 11-12-year-olds’ 50 yard freestyle, 100 yard individual medley, 50 backstroke, 100 backstroke and 200 freestyle and earned the overall high points award for her age group.

Billings also finished second in the 50 yard breaststroke and 100 freestyle, and third in the 100 breaststroke.

Sutter Wong and Kara Rowe scored 23 and 21 points, respectively. Rowe finished second in the Open 1,000 yard freestyle, and Wong was third in the 11-12 girls’ 200 freestyle.

Jacob Byrd led the boys by winning the Open 50 yard freestyle, finishing second in the Open 200 butterfly, and third in the 1,000 yard freestyle. The Open division is for swimmers ages 15 and over.

James McKenna, Shelby Williams, Ella Opperman, Zachary Klein, Rohan Taylor, Strickland Stanton, Ellen Spangler, and Ty Wong also competed for the VSA team. The VSA scored 216 combined points. The girls finished second in the team standings, and the boys were fourth.