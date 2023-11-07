Lady Flashes win basketball season opener Published 9:32 am Tuesday, November 7, 2023

St. Aloysius’ girls basketball team won its season opener — and the debut of new head coach K.K. Willis — by beating Hillcrest Christian 40-31 in overtime on Monday.

Maddy McSherry led the Lady Flashes with 12 points, and Taryn Lusby scored 11.

In the boys’ game, Hillcrest defeated St. Al 69-22. Anthony McCloud led St. Al with nine points, while Korey Sims scored six and Laken Bradley had five.

St. Al’s junior high boys did win, however, 39-33 over Hillcrest. Walt Andrews had a double-double with 20 points and 13 rebounds. John Hossley scored eight points and Dru Gleese had seven.

St. Al will go on the road to play Washington School Tuesday at 6 p.m.