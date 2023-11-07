Robert Douglas Shields

Published 11:38 am Tuesday, November 7, 2023

By Staff Reports

Robert Douglas Shields passed away on Nov. 1, at Merit Health Central in Jackson surrounded by his loving family. He was 76.

Funeral services celebrating his life will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10, at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home with the Rev. Herman Sylvester officiating.

A burial with military honors will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Nov. 9, at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home from 1 until 6 p.m. with family present from 5 to 6 p.m.

