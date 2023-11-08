Basketball roundup: Flashes get first win; Vicksburg and WC swept on the road Published 9:41 am Wednesday, November 8, 2023

St. Aloysius’ boys’ basketball team is starting the season with a busy week, and thankfully did not have to wait long for its first victory.

Anthony McCloud and Carson Henderson scored 11 points apiece as the Flashes defeated Washington School 26-24 on Tuesday.

Henderson went 5-for-6 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter to help the Flashes (1-1) stay in front. They bounced back from a loss to Madison-St. Joe in the season opener on Monday.

The game against Washington was also St. Al’s second in a stretch of three games in four days. It will be on the road again Thursday against Delta Streets.

In the junior high game Tuesday, Washington School defeated St. Al 34-27. Walt Andrews had 19 points for St. Al.

Germantown 68, Vicksburg 62

Germantown went 14-for-16 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter to beat Vicksburg High in the season opener for both teams.

Germantown’s Devin Moore finished with 13 points, with nine of those coming from the foul line. C.J. Rankin scored 14 points and Sam Funchess had 16.

Davian Williams and Kealon Bass made four 3-pointers apiece for Vicksburg, but the Gators faded after opening the game with a 13-0 run. Williams finished with a game-high 27 points and Bass scored 20. Kameryn Bailey added 10 points.

Madison Central 70, Warren Central 15

Warren Central opened its season with a loss to Madison Central on Tuesday. The Vikings will play at home Thursday against Germantown, in their first game in their newly-renovated gym. The varsity girls-boys doubleheader will begin at 6 p.m.

Girls

Germantown 62, Vicksburg 26

The Vicksburg Missy Gators’ season got off to a disappointing start with a lopsided loss to Germantown.

Charlie Gamberine, Micaiah Satcher and Raegan Jordan each hit a 3-poiner during an 18-5 run spanning the first and second quarter, and the Lady Mavericks pulled away from there. Germantown outrebounded Vicksburg 50-25.

Kierra James led Vicksburg with nine points and Rodrianna Hall scored eight. The Missy Gators will play their home opener Thursday at 6 p.m. against Lanier.

Madison Central 68, Warren Central 6

Karley Robinson scored 18 of her game-high 26 points in the first half, and Madison Central easily defeated Warren Central.

Lauren Sutton and Sharkyra Dixon added 10 points apiece for Madison Central.

Lindsay Adams scored four points for Warren Central, which plays Thursday at home against Germantown.

Washington School 48, St. Al 18

Mallory Hobson and Taryn Lusby both scored five points each for St. Al, but the Lady Flashes (1-1) took their first loss of the season.