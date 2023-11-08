UPDATE: Male suspect from Haining Road chase apprehended Published 5:02 pm Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Both suspects have been apprehended following a Wednesday pursuit near the Port of Vicksburg.

The Vicksburg Police Department announced Wednesday at 4:50 p.m. that a male suspect who initially fled on foot has been apprehended.

Also arrested was Nyshia Daniels, 23 of Farmville Station, N.C., who was wanted for charges in Greenville, N.C.

Email newsletter signup

The police department was working in conjunction with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office to apprehend Daniels when she and the male suspect, who reportedly drove the getaway car, fled from an address in the Kings community.

According to sheriff’s office reports, the pair drove down Haining Road to the Port of Vicksburg at more than 100 mph before reaching a dead end and attempting to flee on foot. Daniels was apprehended “almost immediately,” and the male suspect was apprehended at approximately 4:30 p.m.

This is a developing story.