UPDATE: Male suspect from Haining Road chase apprehended

Published 5:02 pm Wednesday, November 8, 2023

By Staff Reports

Both suspects have been apprehended following a Wednesday pursuit near the Port of Vicksburg.

The Vicksburg Police Department announced Wednesday at 4:50 p.m. that a male suspect who initially fled on foot has been apprehended.

Also arrested was Nyshia Daniels, 23 of Farmville Station, N.C., who was wanted for charges in Greenville, N.C. 

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

The police department was working in conjunction with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office to apprehend Daniels when she and the male suspect, who reportedly drove the getaway car, fled from an address in the Kings community.

According to sheriff’s office reports, the pair drove down Haining Road to the Port of Vicksburg at more than 100 mph before reaching a dead end and attempting to flee on foot. Daniels was apprehended “almost immediately,” and the male suspect was apprehended at approximately 4:30 p.m.

This is a developing story.

More News

Eagle Lake murder-suicide victims identified

Reeves wins 2nd term, defeating Democrat Brandon Presley

Cunningham named Port City Kiwanian of the Year

Election statutes say no run-off for Warren County prosecutor

Print Article