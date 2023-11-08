Who’s Hot Published 10:55 am Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Vicksburg Swim Association member Addison Billings won five events and earned the overall high points award for the girls’ 11-12-year-olds’ age group at the 2023 Underdog Invite meet last weekend in Cleveland.

Billings won the 11-12-year-olds’ 50 yard freestyle, 100 yard individual medley, 50 backstroke, 100 backstroke and 200 freestyle and earned the overall high points award for her age group. She also finished second in the 50 yard breaststroke and 100 freestyle, and third in the 100 breaststroke.

