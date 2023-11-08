Who’s Hot

Published 10:55 am Wednesday, November 8, 2023

By Staff Reports

Vicksburg Swim Association member Addison Billings won five events and earned the overall high points award for the girls’ 11-12-year-olds’ age group at the 2023 Underdog Invite meet last weekend in Cleveland.

Billings won the 11-12-year-olds’ 50 yard freestyle, 100 yard individual medley, 50 backstroke, 100 backstroke and 200 freestyle and earned the overall high points award for her age group. She also finished second in the 50 yard breaststroke and 100 freestyle, and third in the 100 breaststroke.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

More Sports

PCA’s John Wyatt Massey wins The Post’s Athlete of the Week award

Soccer Roundup: Vicksburg sweeps McLaurin; Flashes cruise past Cathedral

Basketball roundup: Flashes get first win; Vicksburg and WC swept on the road

College football, NFL TV schedule: Nov. 7-13

Print Article