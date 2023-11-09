Vicksburg man arrested for possession of methamphetamine

Published 6:53 pm Thursday, November 9, 2023

By Staff Reports

Scotty Shiers

A Vicksburg man is in custody after officers discovered illegal drugs on his person.

Scotty Shiers, 21, was arrested Thursday after approximately 0.5 grams of methamphetamine was found in his possession during a traffic stop. 

Charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, Shiers appeared in Vicksburg Municipal Court later that day before Judge Angela Carpenter. Shiers’ bond was set at $15,000 and he was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury. 

