Vicksburg man gets $500k bond stemming from fight over woman

Published 6:39 pm Thursday, November 9, 2023

By Staff Reports

Shcobey Wildee

A Vicksburg man was taken into custody shortly before midnight on Wednesday and charged in connection with a fight over a woman.

Shcobey Wildee, 25, is charged with drive-by shooting, shooting into an occupied dwelling, shooting an unoccupied vehicle, and three counts of aggravated assault. His arrest stems from an incident that occurred earlier that evening where he shot into a residence on Sherman Avenue in an ongoing dispute over a woman.

Appearing before Judge Angela Carpenter in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Thursday, Wildee received a $500,000 bond and was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury. 

