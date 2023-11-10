Warren Central soccer player Tyler Godshaw signs with Southwest Mississippi Published 2:46 pm Friday, November 10, 2023

When he’s on the soccer field, Tyler Godshaw enjoys the freedom to create his own path instead of following a rigid script.

“I played football a little. It was fun and all, but I didn’t like having a coach tell me what to do every single play,” Godshaw said. “I liked it being in the moment, and having to think what to do next. With soccer it’s in the moment. You make that decision. If you mess up, it’s on you.”

Godshaw’s latest decision is taking him to the next level. The Warren Central senior has signed to play at Southwest Mississippi Community College, and he celebrated the moment with family and teammates at a ceremony Friday morning.

He picked Southwest over another offer from East Mississippi Community College.

“I went there my junior year with my travel team and met all the coaches, explored the facilities, and I loved it. As soon as they offered it was my first choice immediately,” Godshaw said.

Godshaw said playing with a travel team not only exposed him to Southwest Mississippi, it helped broaden his horizons in the soccer world. As he played more, and against better competition, he started to realize he had the potential to play in college.

“I didn’t really think I was going to be able to do it starting high school, but sophomore year I started doing travel ball and that’s when I realized,” he said. “I got different coaches and their viewpoints, and an ex-college coach helped me get to this level.”

One of Godshaw’s biggest assets on the field is his versatility. He has played nearly every position on the field during his high school career. He made The Vicksburg Post’s All-County team last season while splitting time between striker, midfield and defense. So far this year he’s been used mainly at striker and already has five goals in the Vikings’ first four games. He had three in a 7-1 win over McLaurin on Thursday.

“It definitely helps me get into college because the coach realized I could play wherever he needs me,” Godshaw said of his versatility. “They’re wanting to put me as a winger.”

Since he’s played everywhere, Godshaw added, he doesn’t really mind how Southwest Mississippi uses him. He’s just glad to get the opportunity.

“It’s something I’ve always wanted to do since my childhood,” he said. “Just keep going. Make it as far as I can.”

