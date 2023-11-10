Warren County Land Records, Oct. 30 through Nov. 6

Published 8:00 am Friday, November 10, 2023

By Staff Reports

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period Oct. 30 to Nov. 6.

Warranty Deeds:
*Alisha M, Allen to J.D. Tyler III, Lot 57, Sky Wood Subdivision #2.
*Calvin N. Ashley Jr. to Calvin N. Ashley Sr., Lots 1-4, Anneville Subdivision.
*Earl H. Swan Jr. to Aunt B’s LLC, Part of Section 2C, Township 17 North, Range 4 East, Part of Section 3C, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.
*BankUnited N.A. to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Lot 98, Marion Park Subdivision #1, Block B.
*Karen M. Biedenharn, Herman Henry Biedenharn Jr. and Richard L. Hanks to Grace Settoon, Lots 39, 41, part of Lot 40, Highlands Subdivision.
*Hung V. Nguyen and Nguyet T. Nguyen to Sy Quoc Phan and Lan Thi Cao, Lot 27, Hyde Park Subdivision, Resurvey.
*Larry Preston Walker IV and Brittney R. Walker to Demario Deon Conner and Precious Marley Conner, Part of Lot 39 and Part of Lot 40, Mill Creek Subdivision.
*Paul Dixon Ingram (Executor), Marian Meek Ingram Estate, Paul Dixon Ingram, and Robert Frank Ingram to Cody C. McElwain and William Merrill Furlong, Parts of Lots 36-39 and Lot 52, Woodland Hills Subdivision.
*Goss Investments LLC to Corley Anne Sessions Ross and Jacob Ray Ross, Part of Lots 3 and 4, Nathan Seymour Subdivision.
*Tecia Herrod Ivey to Jodie Herrod Williams and Christopher Pierce Williams, Part of Section 37, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.
*Jeffrey P. Stoll (Co-Trustee), Jack K. and Ruth C. Stoll Revocable Trust to Cassie Jo Love and Marion Edward Love III, Lot 16, Great Lake Estates Subdivision.
*Matthew T. Martin and Cheryl Martin to Hunter Cotton Purvis and Amy Purvis, Part of Section 29, Township 18 North, Range 5 East.
*Moore Adventures LLC to Rusty Redneck Adventures LLC, Part of Section 35, Township 18 North, Range 2 East.
*Robert David Neumann and Toni Martin Neumann to Brianna Marie Neumann, Part of Section 3, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.
*SM Food and Gas LLC to Rajprabh LLC, Lot 16, Part of Lot 17, Lot 14 and Lot 15, Floyd and Evans Subdivision.

Deeds of Trust:
*Aunt B’s LLC to Earl H. Swan Jr. Part of Section 2C, Township 17 North, Range 4 East and Part of Section 3C, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.
*Edward Mahalitc to Bank of Anguilla, Part of Section 17, Township 15 North, Range 5 East, and Part of Section 20, Township 15 North, Range 5 East.
*Kelley Bishop and Gary R. Bishop to Regions Bank, Part of Section 15, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.
*William L. Hanks and Lelia M. Hanks to Cadence Bank, Part of Section 25, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.
*David R. Redmond to Cadence Bank, Lot 1, Green Hills Subdivision.
*Michael C. McGee Sr. and Rita A. McGee to Cadence Bank, Part of Section 17, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.
*Dian R. Riley to Cadence Bank, Lot 49, Cottonwood Subdivision Part Two.
*Earlina Renee Wright to Cadence Bank, Lot 94, Greenbrier Subdivision.
*Blake B. Nasif and Maggie Maynord Nasif to Cadence Bank, Lot 27, Twin Creeks Subdivision Part 1A.
*Kelvin Calvin Jr. to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Lot 138, Enchanted Hills Subdivision #3.
*Demario Deon Conner and Precious Marley Conner to Trustmark National Bank, Part of Lot 39, Part of Lot 40, Mill Creek Subdivision.
*Holley Rentals LLC to Delta Bank, Part of Section 32, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.
*David Francis Wactor and Kasey Lee Wactor to Delta Bank, Lot 6, Hilldale Estates Subdivision #1.
*Grace Settoon to First Mortgage LLC, Lot 39, Lot 41, and Part of Lot 40, Highlands Subdivision.
*Cody C. McElwain and William Merrill Furlong to Trustmark National Bank, Part of Lots 36-39 and Lot 52, Woodland Hills Subdivision.
*Timothy L. Gowan to Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, Part of Section 14, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.
*Kenneth Jackson to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Lot 20, Audubon Hills Subdivision.
*Wanda Mallory to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Lot 15, Northview Subdivision.
*Cassie Jo Love and Marion Edward Love III to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 16, Great Lake Estates Subdivision.
*Hunter Cotton Purvis to Mississippi Home Corporation, Part of Section 29, Township 18 North, Range 5 East.
*Rusty Redneck Adventures LLC to Moore Adventures LLC, Part of Section 35, Township 18 North, Range 2 East.
*Brianna Marie Neumann to Mutual Federal Credit Union, Part of Section 3, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.
*Willie Lewis Parsons and Isabelle Holly Parsons to Ruoff Mortgage Company, Inc., Part of Lot 11, Arthur Estates Subdivision.
*Hunter Cotton Purvis and Amy Purvis to Trustmark National Bank, Part of Section 29, Township 18 North, Range 5 East.
*Rajprahbh LLC to SM Food and Gas LLC, Lot 14, Lot 15, Lot 16, and Part of Lot 17, Floyd and Evans Subdivision.
*Danny Robinson and Sara Robinson to Rocket Mortgage LLC, Part of Section 29, Township 15 North, Range 4 East, Part of Section 30, Township North, Range 4 East, Part of Section 31, Township 15 North, Range 4 East and Part of Section 32, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

Marriage Licenses:
*Richard Larry Holifield, 69 of Vicksburg, to Teresa Ann Harrison, 68, of Greenwood.
*DeKendrick Ravelle Jones, 25 of Port Gibson, to Morgan Renee Vinson, 26 of Vicksburg.
*Jaden Nicholas Braswell, 21 of Redwood, to Jamie Lynn Ward, 20 of Redwood.
*Michaul Earl Pryor, 27 of Vicksburg, to Ashley Nicole Coley, 25 of Vicksburg.
*Bruce Leonard Cauthen, 61 of Vicksburg, to Gwenevere Avis Flowers, 61 of Vicksburg.

