Who's Hot

Published 7:55 am Friday, November 10, 2023

By Staff Reports

Warren Central football player Ronnie Blossom was selected to participate in the National High School Combine Dec. 16-18 in Frisco, Texas. The Combine is affiliated with the U.S. Army Bowl all-star game and features a number of the country’s top players participating in drills for college scouts and other on- and off-field skills instruction.

Blossom, a junior defensive lineman, has 77 tackles, two sacks and 20 tackles for loss this season. He had 64 tackles and six sacks in 2022.

Warren Central (8-2) will host Saltillo (4-7) in the first round of the MHSAA Class 6A playoffs Friday at 7 p.m.

