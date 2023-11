Who’s Hot Published 3:55 am Monday, November 13, 2023

Pearl River Community College basketball player Janiah Caples, a Vicksburg High alum, had 12 points, 11 rebounds and four assists in a 120-41 victory over Enterprise State Community College on Friday.

The freshman guard made two 3-pointers, was 5-for-10 from the field overall, and also had two steals in 23 minutes of playing time.

