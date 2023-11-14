Warren County Burn Ban lifted by governor Published 3:47 pm Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Thanks to this week’s rainfall, Gov. Tate Reeves has lifted the partial statewide burn ban effective Thursday.

The move comes in consultation with the Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC), and the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA).

Due to the amount of rainfall received in parts of the state over the last week, the state has seen a decrease in wildfire activity. As a result of the rainfall, and the current weather forecast, the MFC requested for the burn ban to be lifted.

Despite the lifting of the partial state-level burn ban, 27 counties will remain under burn bans, enacted by the respective Board of Supervisors.

The burn ban was a necessary tool to help protect property and lives during the extreme drought period.

From August 1 to November 14, MFC wildland firefighters responded to 1,506 wildfire calls that burned approximately 21,919 acres throughout the state and were able to help save over 2,679 structures from damage or destruction. The extent of damage would have been higher without the ban in place.

For the most up-to-date list of counties still under a burn ban, visit www.mfc.ms.gov/burn-bans. The MFC updates the list as counties extend or lift their burn bans.

The public should continue to check to see if their county is still under a burn ban. Violators of burn bans can be held responsible for flame and smoke damage caused by a fire they set.

For more information about burn bans or wildfire prevention tips, like and follow @MSForestryComm on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.