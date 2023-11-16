Jammin’ for the Kids canceled, but donations and toy collection continue Published 12:17 pm Thursday, November 16, 2023

After 25 years, the yearly Jammin for the Kids event has ended.

Since its inception nearly 25 years ago, Jammin’ for the Kids has provided toys for thousands of children in the Vicksburg and Warren County area, serving anywhere from 200 to 300 children each year. The event was coordinated by Beyond Walls Ministries, an organization that provides services to prison inmates.

Proceeds and toys from Jammin’ for the Kids go to support children of parents who are incarcerated and have no means to provide for them.

The event organizers thanked Mike and Barbara Thum as well as Kemper Ehrhardt (co-founders), as well as all the bands, venues, and loyal patrons that supported the Jam every year.

“We also owe a debt of gratitude to The Spirit Riders, for picking us up several years ago as one of their charities as well as Sheriff Martin Pace who always makes sure toys get to the children who would not have Christmas otherwise,” the organizers said in a statement.

Anyone who would like to keep supporting the children and adults in the Vicksburg area can drop off toys at the River City Rescue Mission or donate to Beyond Walls Ministries, which is a tax-deductible 501(c)(3) organization. Checks can be mailed to or dropped off at River City Rescue, 3625 Washington St. Vicksburg, MS 39180.