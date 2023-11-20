Alfred Prince

Published 12:59 pm Monday, November 20, 2023

By Staff Reports

Former Vicksburg Alfred Prince passed away on Nov. 14, 2023, at Merit Health Central Hospital in Jackson.

Funeral services celebrating his life will be held on Tuesday, Nov, 21, starting at 11 a.m. at the Greater St. James Church in Jackson.  Burial will follow in Vicksburg at Cedar Hill Cemetery.

A visitation will be held on Monday, Nov. 20 from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Westhaven Memorial Funeral Home at 3580 Robinson Road, Jackson, and from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service.

Arrangements were under the direction of Westhaven Memorial Funeral Home in Jackson.

