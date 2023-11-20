Game Plan Published 10:43 am Monday, November 20, 2023

Titans win Turkey Bowl

The Port Gibson Titans youth football team won the 8-9-year-olds’ Turkey Bowl championship Saturday in Magnolia.

The Titans’ C-Team defeated the 205 Rattlers in the championship game, 12-8. Jalen Jones and Carson Walker each scored a rushing touchdown for the Titans, who finished the season with a perfect 8-0 record.

The Titans’ 9-10-year-olds’ B-Team also played in the tournament, but lost 28-0 to the 205 Rattlers.

The Turkey Bowl was a one-day tournament that featured champions from several youth football leagues around Mississippi.

VGSA softball registration

Registration for the Vicksburg Girls Softball Association’s 2024 spring season will begin Jan. 2 and continue until Feb. 5. There are five divisions for players ages 4-16, and the registration fee is $60 per player.

Teams will form in mid-February, practices begin Feb. 26, and the season on March 18. Registration forms are available at 601 Sports, or on the VGSA’s Facebook page.

For more information, contact Alyssa Lick at 601-218-5997; Hannah Smith at 601-218-9783; Gary Jackson at 601-415-0170; or email vicksburggsa@gmail.com.

Reindeer Run 5K

The fifth annual Reindeer Run 5K is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 2 in downtown Vicksburg. The 5-kilometer run and race walk benefits Paws Rescue and has a fun holiday and animal theme. Runners and walkers are invited to participate with their pets, and the postrace events include a pet parade and reindeer games for kids.

The race will begin at 8 a.m. at the Catfish Row Art Park on Levee Street.

The registration fee is $35 before Nov. 18, and $40 on race day for the 5K; or $15 for the Reindeer Dash children’s 1-mile fun run. Online registration is available through raceroster.com.

VHS Ugly Sweater Softball

Vicksburg High School will play its annual Ugly Sweater Christmas softball game on Dec. 20 at 5 p.m. at the Softball Swamp field on Army Navy Drive.

The event features a slow-pitch game with Vicksburg High’s baseball and softball players. Admission is a gift or donation that will be donated to needy families in Warren County.

Red Carpet Bowl scholarships

Applications are now being accepted for the 2024 Red Carpet Bowl scholarships. Several $750 scholarships are available to graduating high school seniors in the Class of 2024 at Porter’s Chapel Academy, St. Aloysius, Vicksburg High and Warren Central.

Applicants must fill out a form that includes extracurricular activities and other information, attach an unofficial transcript, and write a 500-word essay.

The deadline to apply is March 5, 2024.

To get an application form, students can visit their guidance counselor or email Red Carpet Bowl committee members Wayne Roberts at wayner@dimco.net; Johnny Reynolds at johnnylr4545@gmail.com; Lester Tzotzolas at ltzotzolas@gbtonline.com; or Jay Hodges at Jay@dmi-agent.com.