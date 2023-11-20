The Rev. Wilbert Doss Published 2:41 pm Monday, November 20, 2023

The. Rev. Wilbert Doss passed away on Nov. 16, 2023, at his home.

Funeral services celebrating his life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, at Travelers Rest Baptist Church with the Rev. Richard Caples officiating.

Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home on Friday, Nov. 24, from 1 until 6 p.m. with family present from 5 to 6 p.m. and on Saturday at the church from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service.