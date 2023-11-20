Vicksburg judge sets $4M bond for murder suspect Published 3:05 pm Monday, November 20, 2023

A judge set a $4 million bond on Monday for the man charged with murder in the shooting death of Vicksburg woman.

Mario Cortez Bailey, 21, had his initial appearance in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Monday. Bailey is charged with First Degree Murder and Attempted Murder in the death of Aaliyah Sanders, 21, that occurred on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

Sanders was found in her car in the 2700 block of Halls Ferry Road about 9:44 p.m. with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene by Warren County Coroner Doug Huskey. Officials said Bailey and Sanders were in a relationship.

Judge Angela Carpenter set Bailey’s bond at $4 million and bound him over to the Warren County Grand Jury.