Warren County braces for ‘enhanced risk’ of storms today, tonight Published 1:12 pm Monday, November 20, 2023

1 of 3

Severe weather is likely late Monday afternoon and Monday night for Vicksburg and Warren County.

The National Weather Service’s Enhanced Risk notice for Warren and surrounding counties means residents should expect damaging winds up to 70 mph, hail up to golf ball size, and the likelihood of tornadoes, with some strong tornadoes possible.

The severe weather is expected to affect the area from about 7 p.m. until midnight. According to NWS, showers and thunderstorms are likely after noon. The chance of precipitation increases from 60 percent to 100 percent tonight.

Email newsletter signup

If the NWS issues a severe weather or tornado watch, then residents should be prepared, because the weather event is possible. Check for forecast updates, monitor sky conditions, and know where to take shelter.

If a warning is issued, then take action, because the weather event is imminent. It is coming. Take shelter immediately, seek further information, and check for updates.

On Tuesday, a 40 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms prior to noon exists, tapering off into the afternoon. Tuesday night brings a 20 percent chance of rain.

Wednesday is expected to be mostly cloudy with a high near 57, but no rain during the daytime.