Grant money awarded for carbon capture system at International Paper mill Published 7:17 am Tuesday, February 6, 2024

BOLTON, MISSISSIPPI – Today, United States Representative Bennie G. Thompson (D-MS) announced The U. S. Department of Energy has awarded up to $88,000,000 in grant funds through the Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations for a Carbon Capture Pilot at Vicksburg Containerboard Mill led by RTI International.

The Carbon Capture Pilot at Vicksburg Containerboard Mill will be a collaboration between RTI International, International Paper (IP), SLB, and Amazon to build a carbon capture system at IP’s pulp and paper mill in Vicksburg.

