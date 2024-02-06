Grant money awarded for carbon capture system at International Paper mill

Published 7:17 am Tuesday, February 6, 2024

By Staff Reports

Up to $88,000,000 in grant funds have been awarded for a Carbon Capture Pilot at Vicksburg Containerboard Mill led by RTI International.

BOLTON, MISSISSIPPI – Today, United States Representative Bennie G. Thompson (D-MS) announced The U. S. Department of Energy has awarded up to $88,000,000 in grant funds through the Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations for a Carbon Capture Pilot at Vicksburg Containerboard Mill led by RTI International.

The Carbon Capture Pilot at Vicksburg Containerboard Mill will be a collaboration between RTI International,  International Paper (IP), SLB, and Amazon to build a carbon capture system at IP’s pulp and paper mill in Vicksburg.

