Published 3:44 pm Friday, February 16, 2024

Ronald Kurt Williams Sr., a former Vicksburg resident, passed away Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, at his home in Van Nuys, Calif. He was the son of the late Euphytee and Theresa Williams and was baptized at Jackson Street Baptist Church.

Ron Kurt Williams Sr. is survived by his wife of 40 years, Ana H. Williams and his four sons, Ronald Jr, Jonathan, Phillip and Timothy. He also leaves behind two sisters, Denise Darasaw (Lloyd) and Patricia Williams.

Ron’s educational journey took him to McIntyre Elementary, North Vicksburg High School and Tulane University, where he majored in biology. In addition, he was an avid tennis player.

Ron dedicated many years of service to the United States Postal Service, where he began in October of 1990 and continued until his passing.

His warm and caring nature touched the lives of family, friends and colleagues alike. May his soul rest in eternal peace.