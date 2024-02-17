Missy Gators drop two games at Pearl softball tournament Published 8:15 pm Saturday, February 17, 2024

The Vicksburg Missy Gators started strong, but couldn’t hold on Saturday at the Pearl softball tournament.

West Lincoln scored seven runs in the fourth inning and five more in the fifth to erase a five-run deficit, and beat Vicksburg 12-6.

Harmony Harris hit two RBI singles as Vicksburg built a 5-0 lead through three innings. Madisyn Kimble also hit an RBI single.

West Lincoln used six walks and RBI singles by Addi Myers and Baleigh Griffith to take the lead in the fourth inning, then pulled away in the fifth.

Harris finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs for the Missy Gators. Amari Johnson singled, walked twice and scored three runs. Avery Van Norman doubled and scored a run.

Vicksburg’s second game in the tournament did not go as well. Wesson jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning, scored 12 times in the second, and defeated the Missy Gators 16-0. Vicksburg did not have a hit.

Vicksburg will be back in action Tuesday, when it goes on the road to play Loyd Star. The junior varsity plays at 5 p.m. and the varsity at 6:15.