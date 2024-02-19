Hunting Showcase: Laney Lewis

Published 1:00 pm Monday, February 19, 2024

By Staff Reports

Laney Lewis harvested this nice 8-point buck with his bow on Dec. 27. This was his first bow kill. The buck scored 119 points, and measured 22 inches on both main beams.

The Vicksburg Post invites its readers to submit their hunting photos. Please email them to sports@vicksburgpost.com. Include the names of those pictured, the date and location of the hunt, and the size of the animal. Photos with an excess amount of blood and gore will not be published.

