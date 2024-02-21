Old Post Files: Feb. 21, 1924-2014

Published 5:28 pm Wednesday, February 21, 2024

By Staff Reports

Old Post Files Graphics for 2024

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 Years Ago: 1924
Gus Hanser, Sharkey County Sheriff, died. • M.J. Mulvihill Sr. and his daughter went to Natchez to attend the funeral of Bishop Gunn.

90 Years Ago: 1934
Will Davidson died. • M.J. Mulvihill Sr. returned from a brief visit to the Mississippi Coast. • E.L. Marsali, Y&MV Railroad engineer, died in Natchez. • Mr. and Mrs. Ben Colmery were visiting Mr. and Mrs. J.D. White in Cary.

80 Years Ago: 1944
The home of Mr. and Mrs. Noel Nutt was destroyed by fire. • Oscar Fields Jr., with the U.S. Navy at San Diego, was here visiting his parents. • Lt. J.M. Fried Jr. was here from Fort Meade, Md.

70 Years Ago: 1954
Clyde McGehee was elected president of the Miss-Lou Exposition. • Rev. James Brett participated in the Religion Emphasis Program at Ole Miss. • Lt. Col. and Mrs. C.H. Mackey and sons returned from Japan.

60 Years Ago: 1964
Mrs. Paul Schwartz and Mrs. Jessie Anderson were visiting Rockmart, Ga. • Mr. and Mrs. Robert Burrow and their son, of New Orleans, were visiting relatives in Tallulah. • Mrs. A.J. Wyly was visiting her son in New Orleans.

50 Years Ago: 1974
Mr. and Mrs. John F. Manby announced the birth of their son, William James. • Maurice Seay received the Community Council’s Service Award. • Mrs. Rosalie Homburger Stern, a lifelong Vicksburg resident, died.

40 Years Ago: 1984
Kevin Lydell Smith celebrated his second birthday. • George Washington scores 19 points to lead Utica over Jones County in basketball. • Services were held for Martha Clark Jackson at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

30 Years Ago: 1994
Mr. and Mrs. Scott J. Anderson of Vicksburg announced the birth of their son, Jeremy Robert. • Keith Allen Bass celebrated his second birthday.

20 Years Ago: 2004
Vicksburg had a fourth winner in a nationwide car giveaway. • Free cholesterol and blood pressure screenings, self-assessment tests and literature were given out at Wal-Mart.

10 Years Ago: 2014
Bomb scare led to the evacuation of Vicksburg High School. • Warren County Sheriff’s Deputy Ralph Comans, Vicksburg Fire Department Lt. Charles Harris and Vicksburg Police Officer Sgt. Milton Moore received Officer/ Firefighter of the Year awards.

