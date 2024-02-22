WCEC to hold poll worker training Published 12:30 am Thursday, February 22, 2024

The Warren County Election Commission will hold a training session for poll workers ahead of the March 12, primary election.

The training session will take place Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Ardis T. Williams Sr. City Auditorium, located at 901 Monroe Street.

WCEC Chairman and District 4 Commissioner Sara Carlson Dionne said becoming a poll manager is not just about volunteering; it’s about actively shaping the democratic process.

Email newsletter signup

Dionne said community participation is crucial to Community Service: By attending the training, citizens are contributing to the smooth and fair conduct of elections in the community; Civic Engagement: As a poll manager, citizens play a pivotal role in fostering civic participation. Poll managers are the face of the democratic process, ensuring that every vote counts.

Those choosing to act as poll managers will be compensated $200 for each election worked, plus an extra $20 per hour for training.

Those interested in this fulfilling opportunity may complete this application online: https://co.warren.ms.us/poll-worker-application/.

For more information, Dionne may be reached by email at sdionne@co.warren.ms.us.