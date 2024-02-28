Volunteer of the Week: Mary Beth Groggan White believes small things make big difference Published 3:09 pm Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Our Volunteer of the Week this week is Mary Beth Groggan White. She has been volunteering for the Miss Mississippi Corporation for more than 25 years. She is a part-time resource teacher at Vicksburg Catholic School. She resides near Bolton with her husband, two cats and a dog. Mary Beth enjoys working in her yard, fishing, riding four-wheelers, and watching birds and the sunset.

How did you start volunteering with Miss Mississippi?

I received a phone call asking if I would be interested in becoming a pageant hostess. Being a native of Vicksburg, I had attended the pageant since the very young age of two. How could I refuse?

How long have you been volunteering with Miss Mississippi?

I have been a volunteer for more than 25 years.

What is your favorite memory while volunteering with Miss Mississippi?

The same year I was the hostess to Miss Mississippi Taryn Foshee and the first runner-up Lacey Cofield. No hostess ever before had this special honor until two years ago. What an exciting year this was for us all.

What would you tell someone who is thinking about volunteering?

Give your time as much as you can because it is so rewarding and warms your heart to be helping others and making a difference in others’ lives.

What are some of your tasks while volunteering with Miss Mississippi?

Obtaining hostesses for each contestant every year. Ensuring each Miss Mississippi contestant is cared for during her week’s stay in Vicksburg for the pageant. Planning meals and transportation needs to and from various activities during their stay for the delegates.

What have you learned from volunteering?

It is the little things that mean the most to our delegates. Just being there to listen and support them means so much, especially when their time with their loved ones is so limited.

How can someone interested in volunteering for Miss Mississippi get involved?

Contact the Miss Mississippi Scholarship Pageant office and let them know that you are interested in helping in some way. Some positions may be short-term needs or year-round needs. Volunteers are greatly appreciated.

