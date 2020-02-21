Larry Traylor passed away Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. He was 78 years old.

He was born in Carpenter on July 16, 1941, to the late Floyd Traylor and Ruby Rushing. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Ronnie O’Quinn and Richard Traylor and two sisters, Norma Leach and Geraldine Bufkin.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara (Bishop) Traylor of Hernando, and two sisters, Joyce Reed of Mobile, Ala. and Mary Ellen Henry of Vicksburg. He has two daughters, Sherri Stanley (Larry) of Portland, Ore. and Ginger Lowell (Tim) of Hernando; and a son, Joey Traylor (Johna) of Grenada. He has four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Last but not least, his beloved fur baby Rebel.

Larry moved to Vicksburg in 1969 and moved to Hernando in 2006, where he lived until his death. He served in the military in the Army Special Forces Screaming Eagles. He worked many years in the Automotive Sales and Management, retiring in 2004. Larry was also known as a devoted Ole Miss Rebel fan.

A celebration of life service will be announced at a later date.