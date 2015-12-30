Local
Officials move annual Ritz on the River to September
In an email to sponsors, Vicksburg Convention Center Executive Director Annette Kirklin announced a new date for the 7th annual Ritz on the River event. ...
For the better part of 45 years, Patricia Johnson has helped nurture thousands of children from two and ...
Mayor George Flaggs Jr. canceled a Sunday news conference to discuss the ongoing COVID-19 prevention efforts in Vicksburg, ...
JACKSON (AP) — Mississippi’s governor said the state’s stay-at-home order to curb the spread of the coronavirus will ...
A month’s stay in Vicksburg would ultimately turn into a forever home for Dr. Gordon Sluis. The New ...
Due to a significant drop in local tourism — the largest segment of the area’s economy — brought about by the spread of the COVID-19 ...
In an email to sponsors, Vicksburg Convention Center Executive Director Annette Kirklin announced a new date for the 7th annual Ritz on the River event. ...
United Way of West Central Mississippi has partnered with statewide partners to accumulate funds for potential relief for COVID-19. “Our community has continued to be ...
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Saints and quarterback Jameis Winston are working on a contract proposal to make the former Buccaneers starter a backup to ...
When the final day of the NFL draft started on Saturday, Drake Dorbeck’s phone started buzzing. Each time, the ringtone was the sound of opportunity ...
When he played his first football game at the Vicksburg YMCA as a child, DeMichael Harris says, he told his mother that one day he’d ...
Like many Americans, I eagerly looked forward to watching the first round of the NFL draft on Thursday night. After six sportsless weeks and the ...
Tryout dates, times and locations for Warren Central’s fall sports teams for the 2020 season: Dance: June 1-3, at WCHS Gym, 9 a.m. Seventh-grade volleyball: ...
Tryout dates for Vicksburg High’s fall sports for the 2020 season: Softball: June 1-2, at VHS softball field, 5 p.m. Cheer: June 1-5, at VHS ...
LORMAN — One of the most iconic figures in the history of Alcorn State University athletics, Marino Casem, passed away in his home Saturday afternoon ...
DeMichael Harris and Drake Dorbeck are no longer teammates, but they still have something in common — they both will have an opportunity to make ...
The long-term plan for the New Orleans Saints appears to have do-everything quarterback Taysom Hill eventually succeeding Drew Brees as the starter. On Saturday, the ...
From staff reports The Vicksburg Post After eight players with Mississippi ties were selected in the first three rounds of the NFL draft, the final ...
High school athletes at Vicksburg and Warren Central will not need to get new physicals to participate in tryouts for the 2020 fall sports season, ...
Warren Central sprinter Datreion Kelly won the boys’ 100-meter dash, with a time of 11.44 seconds, at the Titan Invitational track meet March 5 in ...
A few years ago, when he was leading Clinton to its first state championship and carving a legend as one of the best high school ...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs spent the past few weeks conducting plenty of virtual chats with Willie Gay Jr. and those ...
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints traded up twice in the third round of the NFL draft on Friday night, moving up 14 ...
In his televised question and answer session Wednesday, Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. laid out the ground rules by which restaurants, salons and barbershops would ...
As parents become teachers and teachers learn new ways of instruction, during the COVID-19 sheltering in place orders, assistance from outside sources can be helpful. ...
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has announced lane closings from the Interstate 20 bridge to Mound, La. from May 11 to June 1. ...
RAYMOND – A Vicksburg resident, and counselor at the Vicksburg-Warren Campus, was recently named among the Hinds Heroes for Spring 2020 by Hinds Community College. ...
DALLAS (AP) — Jace Prescott, the older brother of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, died Thursday, the team said. He was 31. The Cowboys confirmed ...
In a joint resolution honoring Dr. Clyde Muse’s seven decades serving education in Mississippi, the Warren County Board of Supervisors and Vicksburg Board of Mayor ...
Mayor George Flaggs Jr. has scheduled a press conference Sunday afternoon to provide an update to the city’s “ongoing efforts to prevent the spread of ...
The Mississippi Department of Public Safety announced Friday that those who have licenses and other ID that have expired since March 14 or are set ...
The White House Friday announced that President Trump approved a major disaster declaration for 11 Mississippi counties — including Warren — who suffered widespread damage ...