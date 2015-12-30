April 27, 2020

Families come together to give their beloved Ms. Patricia a gift

For the better part of 45 years, Patricia Johnson has helped nurture thousands of children from two and ...

Flaggs to extend city’s civil emergency order, with changes, to May 11

Mayor George Flaggs Jr. canceled a Sunday news conference to discuss the ongoing COVID-19 prevention efforts in Vicksburg, ...

Reeves: Stay-at-home order to expire, but vigilance needed

JACKSON (AP) — Mississippi's governor said the state's stay-at-home order to curb the spread of the coronavirus will ...

Vicksburg pediatrician set to retire after caring for thousands of children

A month's stay in Vicksburg would ultimately turn into a forever home for Dr. Gordon Sluis. The New ...

VCVB cuts budget 30 percent due to COVID-19 pandemic

Due to a significant drop in local tourism — the largest segment of the area's economy — brought about by the spread of the COVID-19 ...

by Staff Reports.

Officials move annual Ritz on the River to September

In an email to sponsors, Vicksburg Convention Center Executive Director Annette Kirklin announced a new date for the 7th annual Ritz on the River event. ...

by Catherine Hadaway.

United Way statewide partnerships leads to funds for COVID-19 relief

United Way of West Central Mississippi has partnered with statewide partners to accumulate funds for potential relief for COVID-19. "Our community has continued to be ...

by Staff Reports, Monday, April 27, 2020 8:11 am

Saints talking to Winston about backup QB job

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Saints and quarterback Jameis Winston are working on a contract proposal to make the former Buccaneers starter a backup to ...

by Ernest Bowker, Sunday, April 26, 2020 6:00 pm

Dorbeck ready to seize his opportunity with the Browns

When the final day of the NFL draft started on Saturday, Drake Dorbeck's phone started buzzing. Each time, the ringtone was the sound of opportunity ...

by Ernest Bowker, Sunday, April 26, 2020 5:34 pm

Harris fulfills a dream and a promise by signing with the Colts

When he played his first football game at the Vicksburg YMCA as a child, DeMichael Harris says, he told his mother that one day he'd ...

by Ernest Bowker, Sunday, April 26, 2020 3:56 pm

Sports column: An uplifting diversion? The NFL draft missed that memo

Like many Americans, I eagerly looked forward to watching the first round of the NFL draft on Thursday night. After six sportsless weeks and the ...

by Ernest Bowker, Sunday, April 26, 2020 11:00 am

Warren Central fall sports tryout schedule

Tryout dates, times and locations for Warren Central's fall sports teams for the 2020 season: Dance: June 1-3, at WCHS Gym, 9 a.m. Seventh-grade volleyball: ...

by Staff Reports, Sunday, April 26, 2020 10:30 am

Vicksburg High fall sports tryout schedule

Tryout dates for Vicksburg High's fall sports for the 2020 season: Softball: June 1-2, at VHS softball field, 5 p.m. Cheer: June 1-5, at VHS ...

by Staff Reports, Sunday, April 26, 2020 10:00 am

Iconic Alcorn football coach Marino Casem dies at age 85

LORMAN — One of the most iconic figures in the history of Alcorn State University athletics, Marino Casem, passed away in his home Saturday afternoon ...

by Staff Reports, Saturday, April 25, 2020 10:32 pm

Dorbeck, Harris sign NFL free agent contracts after draft

DeMichael Harris and Drake Dorbeck are no longer teammates, but they still have something in common — they both will have an opportunity to make ...

by Ernest Bowker, Saturday, April 25, 2020 10:09 pm

Saints draft Mississippi State QB Stevens in seventh round

The long-term plan for the New Orleans Saints appears to have do-everything quarterback Taysom Hill eventually succeeding Drew Brees as the starter. On Saturday, the ...

by Ernest Bowker, Saturday, April 25, 2020 9:44 pm

USM’s Watkins leads list of Mississippi players selected in final rounds of draft

From staff reports The Vicksburg Post After eight players with Mississippi ties were selected in the first three rounds of the NFL draft, the final ...

by Staff Reports, Saturday, April 25, 2020 9:42 pm

No free physicals for high school athletes, for now

High school athletes at Vicksburg and Warren Central will not need to get new physicals to participate in tryouts for the 2020 fall sports season, ...

by Ernest Bowker, Saturday, April 25, 2020 12:00 pm

Who’s Hot

Warren Central sprinter Datreion Kelly won the boys' 100-meter dash, with a time of 11.44 seconds, at the Titan Invitational track meet March 5 in ...

by Staff Reports, Saturday, April 25, 2020 6:55 am

Akers leads a line of Mississippians on second night of NFL draft

A few years ago, when he was leading Clinton to its first state championship and carving a legend as one of the best high school ...

by Staff Reports, Saturday, April 25, 2020 12:27 am

Chiefs take a gamble on Mississippi State LB Willie Gay

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs spent the past few weeks conducting plenty of virtual chats with Willie Gay Jr. and those ...

by The Associated Press, Saturday, April 25, 2020 12:26 am

Sports

Saints finish draft early with flurry of trades and picks

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints traded up twice in the third round of the NFL draft on Friday night, moving up 14 ...

by The Associated Press, Saturday, April 25, 2020 12:24 am

There’s no playbook on handling a pandemic that is costing lives and livelihoods

In his televised question and answer session Wednesday, Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. laid out the ground rules by which restaurants, salons and barbershops would ...

by Vicksburg Post Editorial Board, Friday, April 24, 2020 5:26 pm

Nature Conservancy offers global curriculum, videos and virtual field trips

As parents become teachers and teachers learn new ways of instruction, during the COVID-19 sheltering in place orders, assistance from outside sources can be helpful. ...

by Terri Cowart Frazier, Friday, April 24, 2020 4:27 pm

Louisiana announces upcoming lane closures on I-20 bridge

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has announced lane closings from the Interstate 20 bridge to Mound, La. from May 11 to June 1. ...

by John Surratt, Friday, April 24, 2020 3:41 pm

Vicksburg resident named among Hinds Heroes

RAYMOND – A Vicksburg resident, and counselor at the Vicksburg-Warren Campus, was recently named among the Hinds Heroes for Spring 2020 by Hinds Community College. ...

by Staff Reports, Friday, April 24, 2020 1:57 pm

Brother of Cowboys’ QB Dak Prescott dies at age 31

DALLAS (AP) — Jace Prescott, the older brother of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, died Thursday, the team said. He was 31. The Cowboys confirmed ...

by The Associated Press, Friday, April 24, 2020 11:33 am

Vicksburg, Warren County come together to honor Dr. Muse

In a joint resolution honoring Dr. Clyde Muse's seven decades serving education in Mississippi, the Warren County Board of Supervisors and Vicksburg Board of Mayor ...

by Staff Reports, Friday, April 24, 2020 11:29 am

Flaggs expected to announce civil emergency changes Sunday

Mayor George Flaggs Jr. has scheduled a press conference Sunday afternoon to provide an update to the city's "ongoing efforts to prevent the spread of ...

by Tim Reeves, Friday, April 24, 2020 11:12 am

State moves expiration dates for most licenses, permits

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety announced Friday that those who have licenses and other ID that have expired since March 14 or are set ...

by Staff Reports, Friday, April 24, 2020 11:10 am

Trump approves disaster declaration for Warren County, others

The White House Friday announced that President Trump approved a major disaster declaration for 11 Mississippi counties — including Warren — who suffered widespread damage ...

by Tim Reeves, Friday, April 24, 2020 10:31 am

