November 9, 2020

Gladys Elizabeth Lewis Cretaine

By Staff Reports

Published 1:40 pm Monday, November 9, 2020

Memorial services for Gladys Elizabeth Lewis Cretaine will be Friday, Nov. 14, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Jackson Memorial Funeral Services, 1000 West Woodrow Wilson Dr., in Jackson. Interment will follow in National Cemetery, Newton.

Mrs. Cretaine, a former resident, died Nov. 5, 2020, at her home in Jackson. She was 69.

