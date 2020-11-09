Graveside service for Mr. Paul Edward Willingham Sr. will be Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Mt. Olive Church of Christ Cemetery.

Mr. Willingham, 81, of Brookhaven, passed from this life Nov. 7, 2020. He was born May 15, 1939, in Brookhaven to parents, William Edward Willingham and Ruby Nell Dunaway Willingham. During his lifetime he provided for his family by working in the timber business. For pleasure, he took time to hunt and fish, and just enjoy his family. He was a member of Brookway Church of Christ.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Beverly Willingham; his parents; son, Paul Willingham Jr.; grandfather, Bailey Dunaway; and sister, Mary Elizabeth “Liz” Willingham Ratcliff.

Those left to cherish his memory are his grandson, Paul Willingham III; sister, Barbara Willingham; and two great-grandchildren, Nathan Edward Willingham, and Brayden Edward Willingham; and other loving family members, F. J. Ratcliff, and Bailey and Abby Dunaway.