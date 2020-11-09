Shirley A. Farish, a resident of Vicksburg, passed away on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. She was 81.

Shirley was the daughter of the late Frank and “Dutch” Farish. She graduated in 1957 from St. Francis Xavier Academy and attended Mississippi State College for Women. After graduating from Mercy Hospital Street Memorial School of Nursing in 1961, she was licensed as a registered nurse. She retired in November 2003 after 42 years of service at Mercy Hospital, Parkview Hospital and River Region Medical Center.

Shirley was a member of the District 12 Nurses Association, the Mississippi Nurses Association and the American Nurses Association. She volunteered in various service groups including the Mercy Delta Express Clinic, Auxiliary at Merit Health River Region and the First Baptist Church Medical/Dental Clinic. Shirley was a communicant of St. Paul Catholic Church.

Shirley responded to many opportunities to promote individual growth in others and enhance healthcare. She was a CPR instructor and was instrumental in the development and teaching of the first EMT classes in Vicksburg. In keeping with her desire to help others and promote the education of nurses, she established an endowed scholarship at Hinds Community College named the Shirley Farish Nursing Scholarship.

She was a great believer in helping others. She once said, ” I guess I am happiest in giving a surprise Happy (a gift or something that does not cost much) to others known or unknown.” Her love and support were unconditional and irreplaceable. She will be greatly missed.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Bob Farish. She is survived by six Godchildren, cousins and many friends.

Visitation will be held Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at Fisher-Riles Funeral Home, 5000 Indiana Ave. A Mass of the Resurrection will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery. Social distancing guidelines will be followed at the funeral home and the church.

Pallbearers will be Tom Butler, Willie Hughes, Ken W. Cook, Roger Jones, Peter Franco, Gerald Cottingham, Edgar Allen, Gil Israel, John Herrod, Mike Snow, Ed Fava and Johnny Hollis. Honorary pallbearers will be the staff and volunteers at Merit Health River Region and the Sisters of Mercy.

Memorials may be made to Vicksburg Catholic School, 1900 Grove St., Vicksburg, MS 39183 or St. Paul Catholic Church, 713 Crawford St., Vicksburg, MS 39180.