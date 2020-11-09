Suspect tied to Friday night murder of teenager arrested

A Vicksburg man faces a charge of murder after his arrest in the Friday night shooting death of A’Treio Richards, 19.

The Vicksburg Police Department announced Monday afternoon that Cornell Antonio Miles, 32, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Miles is charged with shooting Richards late Friday night near a home on Elizabeth Circle. The shooting reportedly stems from an incident that took place at LD’s Bar and Lounge on Oct. 6. During that incident, two people were shot and one person was killed.

Wade Carter, 31, of Vicksburg was killed. Earl Winters, 29, of Vicksburg has been identified as the shooter in that incident and remains at large.

As for Friday’s shooting, Richards was declared dead at the scene. When officers arrived, they found Richards laying beside a vehicle with a gunshot wound to his upper left chest. The vehicle had also been struck several times by bullets.

The shooting death was Vicksburg’s 10th homicide of 2020.

Lt. Johnnie Edwards, Criminal Investigation Division Commander, credited tips from CrimeStoppers in leading to Miles’ arrest. At this time, the department said they do not expect any additional arrests.

Miles is expected to make his initial court appearance in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Tuesday.

The Vicksburg Police Department also expressed its appreciation to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in serving the felony warrant on Miles.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

