Trophy Case: Clayton Carr
Clayton Carr killed his first deer, this 8-pointer, during the youth hunt on Oct. 31 in Louisiana. Clayton was hunting with his father Brandon Carr and grandfather George Carr.
•
The Vicksburg Post invites its readers to submit their hunting photos. Please email photos to sports@vicksburgpost.com and include the names of those pictured; the date and location of the hunt; the size of the animal; and any interesting details about the hunt. Photos with an excess amount of blood and gore will not be published.
