Services for Deloris Tatum-Jackson, 80, will be Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at 1 p.m. in Adele Walker Memorial Chapel at Walker Funeral Home in Rolling Fork. Pastor Quincy Washington will be officiating.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. in the chapel. Mrs. Jackson died Nov. 9, 2020, at River Region Hospital in Vicksburg.